It’s no secret now that Intel are working on some 10th gen CPUs for desktop PCs, the upcoming Comet Lake-S series. We’ve heard rumours and leaks about the new series so far (including that time Tim from Dell accidentally spilled the beans), but now we’ve got some more info regarding interesting pictures that were posted up online that give us some idea of what we can expect in terms of specifications.

Included in this long list are the top three processors in the new series; the Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K, and the Core i5-10600K. All three will be unlocked processors coming in at 125W TDP and close to 5GHz Turbo speeds.

The first major piece of info is that the i9-10900K will be upwards of 5.3GHz boost speed thanks to the Thermal Velocity Boost technology. It will also have 5.2GHz Max Turbo 3.0, 5.1GHz Single Core Turbo, 4.8GHz All Core Turbo and a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and a whopping 10 Cores / 20 Threads.

Aside from that, the i7-10700K and i5-10600K both have 8 Cores / 16 Threads and 6 Cores / 12 Threads respectively, as well as a 3.8GHz base clock speed for the Core i7-10700K and 4.1GHz for the Core i5-10600K. Whilst neither of them have the Thermal Velocity Boost tech, the i7 variant has 5.0GHz Single Core Turbo, 5.1GHz Max Turbo 3.0 and 4.7GHz All Core Turbo. And the i5 CPU has 4.8GHz Single Core Turbo and 4.5GHz All Core Turbo.

The same source of this information also claimed that Intel’s embargo date for the new series of processors is April 30th, so it looks like we’ll be hearing a lot more about the new series soon! Plus reviewers/influencers will be getting their hands on them before then, so we may even get some more info before the end of the month.

What do you think of the info? How do you feel about Intel’s 10th gen CPUs? Let us know!