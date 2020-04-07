Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord has only been out for a week, and yet the modding scene has only skyrocketed. Unfortunately there’s no modding support via Steam Workshop as the game is still in Early Access, but Nexus mods have a whole wealth of content for you to add to Mount and Blade 2 already. So here we have compiled a list of some of our favorite mods so far for Bannerlord.

Fair warning though, as MB2 Bannerlord is still in early development and there’s no official mod support, be sure to backup your save games and read the instructions on each mod carefully as you might break your save games if something goes wrong. With that out of the way, let’s get started...

(Click on the names of any mod to take you to the official Nexus mods page)

AutoBlocker

In the original Mount and Blade: Warband there was an option to use auto block in melee combat. Understandably they removed this option to make close-quarter combat more dynamic and challenging by giving more purpose to having a shield. However, for those that missed the feature, here it is added back into Mount and Blade 2 thanks to Nexus mods.

Fast Dialogue

Love talking to people but hate staring at loading screens? Then this mod is for you. Going up to someone and having to wait for a loading screen just to see their potato-y face up close is downright annoying most of the time. So this mod for Bannerlord will help cut that out and can even save lots of time due to loading screens.

Hideout Player Party Limit Removed

If you’ve ever gone to attack a bandit hideout in MB2, then you’ll probably have come across the dreaded player party limit. You’re supposed to be sneaking up on them and attacking them by surprise, but it can be bloody hard a lot of the time because they often outnumber you (I guess if you did try and sneak up on them with a whole army behind you though, they’d probably just leg it before you got them). This community mod for Mount and Blade 2 will remove the player party limit and allow you to bring as many troops with you to bandit hideouts as you want.

Default Troop Group Fix

Your troops in Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord can be put into different category types like infantry or cavalry etc. But it can sometimes be a bit finicky and they sometimes won’t be added to the right categories by default (especially upon restarting the game). This mod will put them into the right category when you get them and will allow you to still change them afterwards.

---

Those were the bigger, more essential mods in our opinion, but there’s lots more out there so here’s a quick breakdown of some more mods to check out:

Better Quicksave

When quicksaving, this normally overwrites any manual saves you have. This mod gives you dedicated quick save slots for MB2 so that never happens!

Intro Disabler

I’m not sure why this feature isn’t just a standard in every video game. Seriously, I know who made the game, now let me get to the main menu and play it! It’s pretty self-explanatory, but this mod will remove those annoying and slow intro logo screens when you boot up Mount and Blade 2.

ScreamerLord

Tired of pressing buttons and moving your wrist? Well no more! Use nature’s greatest gift… your voice! Shout commands at your troops instead. Requires a working microphone.

Better Time

If you found the choices of time speed in Mount and Blade 2 lacking, then this mod adds an 8x speed to the roster in-game. Allowing for those moments where you really just want to pass the time.

HealingBandage

For those that want an option to heal up in combat, this mod for Bannerlord will add healing bandages that you can use in combat. There’s only a limited number though, so be sparing!

Amazonian Army

Annoyed by the lack of female warriors in your game? Want to command a battalion of Amazonian women? Well lucky for you, this mod adds an entirely female-only troop tree, allowing you to conquer the world with some badass women by your side.

Make Tournaments Rewarding

This mod for MB2 Bannerlord overhauls the tournament rewards system. Instead of receiving the full amount only if you beat the entire tournament, this mod will incrementally reward players depending on what round you get to. That seems a bit more fair doesn’t it?

---

So there you have it, those are our top picks for mods in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord so far. What’s your favorite one? Got any suggestions yourself? Then let us know! We might do another round next week as the modding scene is clearly growing so fast. And do let us know if you tried out any of these that we mentioned! Have fun!