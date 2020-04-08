Following on from the recent, living space ships update, No Mans Sky has just released another free update to the game: introducing the brand new Exo Mech suit, the Minotaur, that lets you traverse hazardous environments with ease. Along with the new Exo Mech are several additional features and Quality of life improvements like graphical fixes and the ability to build your base beyond its complexity limit.

“Soar and stomp across the landscape with the Exo Mech update. Introducing a fully controllable mechanical walker, new Exocraft technologies, improvements to base building, and much more.”

Exo Mech:

The Minotaur Exo Mech comes equipped with a powerful jetpack that lets players traverse the environment with a short burst of speed and height. It is also impervious to any hazardous environment and includes a mining laser, allowing players to safely explore and extract resources on the most hostile of planets. The mining laser can also be upgraded to a terrain manipulator, for safe and easy terraforming on the go.

Exocraft:

There have also been some changes to the existing Exocraft as well, including solar panels that can be attached to the vehicles in order to recharge their battery during daylight, improved Exocraft scanning that reveals nearby points of interest that could previously only be found through the analysis visor, and new decals to customize your Exocraft. In addition to this, if you own a freighter you can now summon all Exocraft and even the new Exo Mech to your current location (provided the freighter is in the same star system) by building an Orbital Exocraft Materialiser.

Base-building:

Some new base-building features have been added too: a new Electrical Cloaking Unit will hide power lines across your entire base, so you don’t have to deal with pesky blue wires everywhere. Though the power lines will still be visible when in construction mode. You can also now quickly return to the Space Anomaly or your previous star system after visiting a base. Players with big dreams of big bases can also now turn off the complexity limit, so you can build the biggest and bestest base of your fantasies.

Quality of Life:

Lastly, some graphical improvements have been made, especially when outside on planets. Grass has been made to appear lighter and more stable which should bring a more coherent look to a planet’s style, plus the performance for GTAO (a type of ambient occlusion that supposedly gives better performance than HBAO) has been optimized. There’s also a new addition for resolution scaling, making it handy for higher res displays to keep the high quality UI whilst increasing performance (or, if your GPU can handle it, increase quality whilst still displaying at your native resolution).

No Mans Sky doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, so what do you think of the new update? Will you be jumping back into No Mans Sky? Or have you been playing it recently? Let us know!