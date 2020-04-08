It’s been 3 years since Resident Evil 7 was released, and since then we’ve had 2 remakes of some of the most popular titles in the franchise (RE2 and RE3 Remake). So, it’s safe to say that Resident Evil is kind of on a roll right now. We all know that Resident Evil 8 will be announced eventually, it’s inevitable and will be almost as shocking as a reveal for another Call of Duty game.

But, according to some credible sources, RE8 will take a much more drastic turn from the series’ core elements and style, and is rumored to be titled: Resident Evil Village (the “vill” part of the word village obviously replaced with the roman numerals “VIII” because, you know, it’s cool). Obviously please take all of this with a grain of salt, as these rumors may not be entirely true, though they do come from multiple sources which does indicate some sort of credibility.

The first interesting tidbit, is that apparently RE8 wasn’t always RE8. In fact, it was originally Resident Evil: Revelations 3, but apparently playtesters gave super positive feedback on it and Capcom decided to make it into a mainline title instead. “Revelations” are side titles from the main series that like to be a bit more experimental and change things up a bit. It follows the main cast from RE7 including the same protagonist, Ethan, and wife, Mia, whilst Chris Redfield makes a comeback with a much larger role.

It apparently returns with the first-person view, but introduces a lot of new elements that seem a bit weird even for a mainline Resident Evil title (even in the wake of RE5 and RE6) that includes: Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity, and distrust between other characters due to those mechanics.

Probably the most drastic change is reportedly the inclusion of werewolves/beast-men that hunt and track you down, but they take a lot of firepower to even damage so your main focus would be to run away or hide. These creatures will be controlled by some Witch who also stalks you in the game and gives off a particularly distinct laugh to let you know when she’s near. She’s also joined by a large “gorilla-like” man with ”chains and a staff”.

It all starts to become very reminiscent of that fabled Resident Evil 3.5, the infamous starting point for what eventually became Resident Evil 4. Remember that Hook-Man? Remember that weird black smoke that made you hallucinate? It all seems to have been dug up and reused for the next installment. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it gives some interesting insight into game development at least.

It was supposedly to be revealed at this year’s E3, but, of course, because of the cancellation due to the coronavirus, the game will be announced via some other way.

There are loads more details out there rumored for Resident Evil 8: Village, but these were the most interesting ones in my opinion. Whilst it may not be an official announcement it is definitely fun to think about, as it has never been more exciting to be a Resident Evil fan.

What do you think of the rumors? Are you excited for RE8? What do you like about the reports? What don’t you like? Let us know!