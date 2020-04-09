Are you a talented artist with dreams of a high-end PC? Do you want to play 2020’s most demanding game without any hiccups? Now’s your chance, because you can win the ultimate PC gaming setup for Cyberpunk 2077 by submitting your designs for a PC case in the official “Cyber-up your PC” contest.

There will be only 1 winner and a total of 4 runner-ups. Users must submit their designs through the official web page, where 5 lucky winners will get their designs actually built by a team of expert PC case modders. From those 5, the final winner and runner ups will be decided with some insane prizes on the line. Check out the announcement trailer below:

If you’re wondering what the hell that futuristic jet engine actually is, well, it’s a computer. But not just any, as it’s the Alienware Aurora desktop PC. The final winner of the competition will receive this exact desktop, decked out with some insane specs: AMD Ryzen 9 3900 12-Core 3.1GHz, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk edition, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a whopping 1TB SSD for the boot drive as well as 2TB of HDD storage on top of that.

But that’s not even all of it, as this is a full gaming setup that also includes the ALienware AW610M Gaming Mouse, the Alienware AW510K Mechanical Keyboard, a SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headset, and a 34 inch curved monitor. That’s $5000 in total worth of tech right there ($3000 for the PC alone) and you can win it as easily as drawing a design on a napkin (okay, not quite a napkin, more details in a bit).

Runners up will receive the Alienware Area-51m gaming laptop that includes an Intel Core i7-9700K 8-Core 3.6GHz, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD for a boot drive and a 1TB Hybrid drive, plus the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headset.

So how do I enter?

It’s simple, for the initial phase you’ll only need to submit case designs, not actual constructions. Each design has to look like it was made for Cyberpunk 2077 and include several criteria: at least 1 part of the design has to include some form of recycled material (an old circuit board used for decoration, for instance). The design also has to follow one of their style guidelines/feature a megacorporation logo/or a gang logo from Cyberpunk 2077 (assets can be found on the official web page). Finally, the contrast between the rich and poor must be visible in your design as the two wealth classes often live right next to each other in Night City.

Participants must be 18 years or older and submit their designs by May 17th at 3pm CEST. You must upload 3 images (up to 15mb each) of your design showing the front, left side, and right side. 3D renders are perfectly fine to submit, although images must be in JPG or PNG format and adhere to the 15mb max image size. You can absolutely draw your design, but only as long as it’s still easy to understand the feasibility of the design.

There are tonnes of more specific rules to follow that they have listed in a document that you can find on the official web page, but if this has gotten you excited, why not give it a shot? You could win the ultimate PC gaming setup for playing Cyberpunk 2077 when it releases in September. So Cyber-up, choomba, we got a PC to build.