Looks like the Cyberpunk-themed world of Observer will be getting a next-gen remaster, thanks to a teaser recently published by Bloober Team on their Youtube channel. The Observer System Redux Teaser video states that there will be a “next-gen reveal incoming”, whilst the description of the video lists: “\\title: observer_system_redux, _destination: next-gen, full_reveal: in progress.”

So all of this is pointing towards Bloober Team developing a next-gen remaster of the game Observer, that stars the milky voice of Rutger Hauer as Daniel Lazarski as you investigate the murder of your son. It’s got some really cool cyberpunky bits with all the techno-jargon you can sink your teeth into; like 'Neural Police', megacorporations and brain hacking. Check out the System Redux Teaser for yourself below:

Whilst it isn’t necessarily explicitly stated whether this is just a remaster, remake or sequel, it is most likely just a version with updated visuals and graphics for next-gen consoles, possibly with cut content if there ever was any. The fact that the late, great Rutger Hauer wouldn't be able to return for a sequel means that it probably isn’t one. Plus, the first two Metro games were re-released as ‘redux’ versions - Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux - which saw the games ported over to a new and updated engine for better graphics and performance.

However, the ending of the original version of Observer does leave room for an additional chapter of the story to be told. Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait and see what more details Bloober Team reveals about the next-gen System Redux soon.

Bloober Team are the developers behind some of the best psychological horror games out there including: Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, Observer and Blair Witch.

For those wondering, the binary code seen at the start supposedly says: “Daniel, are you there?”

What do you think? Is this a sequel or a remaster? Did you play Observer? Are you excited for a next-gen version of it? Let us know!