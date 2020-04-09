Feeling like you’re missing out on all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons buzz going on? Well, lucky for you, Team17 recently just announced that they will be publishing Wonderscope Games’ Hokko Life; a cosy, community life sim much in the vein of the Animal Crossing games that will be coming to PC on Steam soon. Create and craft a new life in the vibrant town of Hokko and meet the quirky residents that reside there!

Possibly the most significant feature of the game is the deep level of customization that you can do. Completely customize pieces of furniture from the colour of fabric, to the amount and placement of pillows. Create and share your own designs of anything you make including various types of clothing. Check out the announcement trailer for a look at the editing system in place:

“Step off the train into the town of Hokko and get settled into your new home! This quiet village needs your help to turn it into the charming rural town everyone loves. With hammer and paints in hand it's up to you to design, build and decorate homes for all of your new friends!”

A workshop will be available, where players can gather resources such as wood or flowers to make furniture or paints. Publish your own line of urban-industrial furniture, or maybe you just want to make bright and flowery wallpaper sets, the choice is yours! Build houses and decorate them to your heart’s content.

There’s a lot more features available and Hokko Life is still currently in development, but with Team17 helping out with publishing, hopefully we can all get our hands on it sooner rather than later. I have yet to buy a Nintendo Switch but you bet Animal Crossing will be my first purchase, I just need something to quench my thirst until then…

What do you think of Hokko Life? Does it look interesting to you? Will you be getting it when it comes out? Have you played any of the Animal Crossing games? Let us know!