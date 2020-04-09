Season 3 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has just been released, introducing new maps, modes and tonnes more free content for Modern Warfare multiplayer and Call of Duty Warzone. It’s available now to all players with a brand new Battle Pass and extra features. Possibly the most exciting addition for fans of Modern Warfare is the return of the courageous CIA operator from the campaign, Alex, and the addition of Quadros in Warzone.

According to Activision Blizzard, players across both the Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone have recorded an incredible 2.4 billion hours of playtime. That’s 100 million days! Or 273,972.6 years to be exact. I reckon that’s just how long the Call of Duty franchise is going to be around for… Anyway, check out the new season’s trailer below!

There’s the brand new addition of Quads in Warzone, that lets you group up in Teams of 4 to try and dominate the massive map of Verdansk. Later in the season will reveal additional playlists for Battle Royale and Plunder that limit players to specific weapons, such as Scopes and Scatter Guns. Plus new blueprints and weapons will be available in Supply Boxes and Ground Loot, along with a new calendar of XP events, more free content, and holiday celebrations.

Vehicle skins have also been added for use in Warzone and Multiplayer, adding an extra layer of customization for players. Plus, a new semi-automatic marksman rifle, the SK Sierra, and a lethal pistol, the Renetti, have both been added to the new season.

For multiplayer, there are 3 new maps available: Talsik Backlot, Hovec Sawmill, and Aniyah Incursion. Talsik Backlot is a reimagined version of the classic 6v6 three-lane map from the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Hovec Sawmill is a completely new 6v6 map in the mountains of Kastovia that features mid-to-long range combat atop rooftops and a rolling river. Whilst Aniyah Incursion is a 6v6 version of the Ground War and 10v10 map, Aniyah Palace.

Additionally, coming later this season is the remastered map from CoD4: Modern Warfare, Hardhat, along with a new 2v2 gunfight map, Aisle 9. New playlists have also been added to multiplayer including Gun Game Reloaded and Reinfected Ground War.

As usual, there will be a new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of items and unlocks for use in both MW multiplayer and CoD Warzone. Free tiers are still continuing for those who’d rather not purchase the whole pass. But those who do purchase the Battle Pass however, will instantly unlock the Modern Warfare campaign character, Alex, as a playable operator.

What do you think of the news Season? Will you be jumping into Quads soon? What about Alex's return to the battlefield? And what about the new maps and guns? Let us know your thoughts!