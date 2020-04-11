Capcom seems to have had a bit too much sugar recently, as Resident Evil 7’s reboot of the franchise was met with critical acclaim, they decided to remake one of their most beloved entry in the series using the same engine as RE7. And so came the excellent Resident Evil 2 Remake that somehow blew us all away even though most of us were kind of worried about it. Then, when that inevitably received huge success, they announced a remake of the next entry in their iconic series, and now Resident Evil 3 Remake has just been released.

Capcom has been no stranger to remakes though, as the first Resident Evil game was notoriously (technically) remade twice: Resident Evil for the PlayStation 1, Resident Evil Remake for Gamecube, and then Resident Evil HD Remaster for PC. Would a third remake really be necessary?

But now in the wake of two Resident Evil remakes receiving major success and acclaim, and the fact that remakes are doing very well in general, it’s no wonder that Capcom has been looking into making more remakes in the Resident Evil franchise. But should they? And even if they did, which ones would we like to see?

Resident Evil 4 arguably popularised the third-person over-the-shoulder camera perspective that set a standard (whether we liked it or not) for the following 2 Resident Evil games. The actual reason for the recent remakes was to bring those older games to new audiences, and make them more accessible. So would a Resident Evil 4 remake even make sense? And furthermore, would a Resident Evil 1 remake even make sense? RE2 and RE3 made sense at least because they were both on old consoles that either no one has anymore, or they don’t work as well, or a hard copy of the game itself is difficult to track down.

It seems quite obvious that an RE4 remake should follow up from an RE3 remake, but there’s plenty of other titles that warrant the update for graphical and accessibility reasons. Resident Evil: Code Veronica is in desperate need of a PC remake, to name one.

You could even argue that both Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 need remakes, considering the amount of backlash those games got (especially RE6). A slightly more subtle, "back to it's roots" remake of both those games would surely go down well with fans, just as the recent remakes have.

I for one would like nothing more than a Dino Crisis remake, which was essentially just Resident Evil that takes place on a Jurassic-park-style island. Now that would be cool to have a remake of.

What about you? Should Capcom keep making more remakes? Or should they at least hold off for a while? If they do make more remakes, what would you like to see? Let us know!