Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of this year, to say the least, and can you believe that by this time next week we would have been playing it? That was before CP2077’s release date got delayed, but now we have to wait all the way until September. Luckily, CD Projekt RED has some good news for us: the game is finished, all content has been added and finalized, all that’s left is a little bit of polish.

That means that they are only working on bug fixes and general polish right now and no more content like characters or quests will be added until release. The President of CD Projekt RED, Adam Kiciński, recently stated that they are still confident about hitting their release date in September, despite having to work remotely from home.

“Our goals haven’t changed; first and foremost, we intend to release Cyberpunk 2077 in September. We feel motivated and have the necessary tools at our disposal to meet this goal.”

Both internal and external testing are being done right now, with twice the amount of external QA testers than The Witcher 3 had, so everything’s looking pretty good so far.

Additionally, on the topic of DLC, Kiciński said that Cyberpunk 2077 will have “no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had,” and will follow the same release schedule as the Witcher 3. That means that CP2077 will have at least 16 DLC packs as well as 2 major expansions.

The WItcher 3 released 2 of those 16 DLC packs for free every week for 2 months, those free packs included new quests, new weapons, new armor sets and cosmetics. So it’s likely we’ll see the same situation with Cyberpunk 2077.

Interestingly, there are more PC pre-orders for CP2077 than on consoles. This could be due to the fact that there aren’t many pre-order incentives as of yet, however as the DLC packs and major expansions are explained in more detail pre-launch, this could change.

How do you feel about Cyberpunk 2077’s release strategy? Are you excited to play it in September? What could they introduce as DLC? Why are there more pre-orders on PC than consoles? Let us know what you think!