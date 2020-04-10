Hellpoint is that new cosmic-horror soulslike RPG that seemed to introduce some interesting new mechanics and a very intriguing setting. Taking place in the cold reaches of space, players will fight against twisted beings where “the line between science and occultism is blurred”. The game was originally slated for release next week on April 16th, but has now been delayed until the end of Q2 2020. The announcement was made via a new Teaser video for the game’s launch, published on Youtube.

The reason for the delay is supposedly because of the recent coronavirus pandemic putting strain on the developers. However, the developers recently put out a free demo and the reaction was, well, not great. Whilst it may not have a totally abysmal rating (currently at 67% positive reviews on Steam), the reaction is clear: Hellpoint needs just a bit more polish before release.

“The release of Hellpoint is being postponed for reasons you are almost certainly aware of. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses worldwide, and, unfortunately, Cradle Games are feeling the strain as well,” reads the description of the video. “Everyone at our studio is excited to use this additional time to further polish the game, and also address the feedback we have gathered from players of The Thespian Feast, making improvements that we feel will make Hellpoint an even better gaming experience for everybody.”

So whether the recent COVID-19 issues are to blame for the game’s lack of polish, it’s clear that the developers really care about the community feedback and want to work more on it: “The support of the community is crucial for us. Thank you for all your love and encouragement!”

I guess during this time we are now expecting for games to be delayed for further polish, as most games studios are struggling with the transition to working from home.

Are you excited for Hellpoint? Have you tried the demo? What did you think of it? Let us know your thoughts!