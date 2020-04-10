The infamous horror film, Cannibal Holocaust, is getting a sequel, but not as a movie. Instead, Cannibal is an interactive game developed by Fantastico Studio and helmed by the original Director of the movie, Ruggero Deodato. Cannibal Holocaust was only the middle part of a horror trilogy, but it is the most notorious of the series as a lot of controversy surrounded the film upon release, including allegations that the real actors and crew were murdered on film.

Those allegations were not true of course. There’s a lot of interesting backstory about the movie, if you want to look into it. But, because no one asked, Cannibal Holocaust’s 40th anniversary is coming up and Rugerro Deodato is on board to make a sequel to his infamous horror trilogy in the form of an interactive video game.

“What really interests me is to test myself, try something new. Maybe that’s also why I waited so long to return to the world of the jungle and cannibals.” Said Deodato. “Contaminating my world with the video games language is a new challenge, making the story interactive opens up many new possibilities and I hope it will also help to bring young people closer to my narrative universe.”

There’s no gameplay shown yet, nor is there any real description of what the game’s going to actually be. All we know is that you’ll be playing as several different characters as they delve deep into the heart of the jungles of Borneo, documenting their expedition, in an “interactive graphic adventure”. So maybe it’s like a Telltale game? Or one of those choose-your-own-adventure games on mobile app stores?

We also know that the game will probably touch on some very taboo subjects, much like the films did, including: “natives lives, told in its rawness, and cannibalism—powerful metaphors that reveal the most disturbing and deep impulses in our society.” I’m not sure how the lives of natives can be considered a “deep impulse” of our society, but it sounds like they’re trying to go for the same shock factor as the movies did before.

Cannibal will be releasing for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Mobile in November 2020.

What do you guys think? What will the gameplay be like? Are you interested in it? Let us know your thoughts!