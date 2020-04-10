Fallout 76 had a really rough launch, whilst it (very) slowly gained players back looking for some more post-apocalyptic action, there was one thing that everyone complained about since the game released way back in 2018: a severe lack of NPCs and content. Bethesda has since then addressed this issue by releasing the largest, major update to the game so far: the Wastelanders update.

“Wastelanders brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new main quest, human NPCs, new choices, companions, a reputation system and much more. Players will forge alliances with new factions in an effort to uncover the secrets of West Virginia, either in groups with friends or solo as a lone wanderer.”

The new trailer has been pretty well received so far, hopefully this latest update will fix most of the problems that players had since launch day, as it adds a whole new main questline with new and fully-voiced NPCs. Could we see a major reboot of the game when it releases next week? Maybe, we’ll have to see what everyone else thinks when the update arrives.

Fallout 76: Wastelanders will be available on April 14th, and is free for all owners of the base game.

