Seriously, how the hell do you pronounce their name? Anyway, it hasn’t been that long since DOOM Eternal came out, it’s amazing to think that the game only came out about 3 weeks ago. So it’s even more amazing to see that some players are doing some insane speedruns already. DOOM Eternal can take around 13 to 15 hours to complete, depending on how much of an avid explorer you are, so a speedrun of around 1 or 2 hours would be pretty impressive right?

Well, here is a fellow player, Distortion2, who uploaded their video to Youtube where they completed DOOM Eternal in just 30 minutes. It’s a pretty tremendous feat, even if they did use the typical glitching techniques seen in many DOOM (2016) speedruns. Check the run out below to see DOOM Guy literally save Earth in just 30 minutes.

Some of the moves he pulls off are just insane to me, and is exactly why speedrunning can be so fascinating sometimes. Though, As amazing as this run is, he has already been beaten by 2 other people so far, it’s honestly crazy (and very interesting) how fast speedrunners will break records and how dedicated they are to it. Players from around the world are still finding new ways to beat the world records of old games even to this day, so whilst this may have been the world record a few days ago, and the number one speedrun right now is only 1 minute quicker, there’s probably going to be lots more to come.

Some of the comments are hilarious as well, all ranging from pointing out little secrets in the video like developer rooms, to commenting on DOOM Guy’s incredible speed at which he saves Earth and banishes Hell from it. Those Hell Priests really did not see that coming, I mean, I bet they put the oven on and expected DOOM Guy to arrive just after dinner, and then he comes and arrives just before breakfast, and rips their faces off before they even have time to say “Bloody Hell”.

Anyway what do you guys think of the run? Feel like brushing off that dust and giving it a go yourself? Do you watch many speedruns? Let us know!