Continuing on the trend of free games on the Epic Games Store right now, we have 2 games that you can claim to keep forever, for free, forever. Go sleuthing about on a giant ship, uncovering the secrets of Nikola Tesla and the disaster that struck the boat in Close to the Sun. Sleuth some more, find some clues, and bring those to justice as the legendary detective in Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments.

Both are adventure games in their own rights with similar themes, so if you’re into story-driven investigative games, then this is one lucky week for you. Both games are free for the next week, but if you look on the store page there’s something quite intriguing coming next week after the deal for these two ends…

“Journalist Rose Archer steps aboard the Helios in search of her sister Ada. She quickly discovers not all is as it seems. Grand halls stand empty. The stench of rotting flesh lingers in the air. Silence. A single word is painted across the entrance… QUARANTINE!”

Set aboard Nikola Tesla’s very own ship where you, the player, must uncover the mystery of what truly happened, and to find your sister. It may not have much action, but the environment and storytelling gives off some major Bioshock-y vibes. Filled with puzzles and story galore, this will surely have you gripped for the entire duration that you’re aboard the Helios ship. I just hope there's free catering.

“Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic. Will you follow your moral compass, or will you apply the letter of the law?”

It may not be the most elegant, or high quality, in fact there’s a lot that’s wrong with Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, but all those imperfections start to intertwine into some lovable charm. The deep level of freedom you have to conduct your investigations is thrilling and rewarding, so you’ll actually feel like a detective. You know that meme of Alan from the Hangover movie with lots of math in front of his face? Yeah, that’s how you feel this entire game.

Close To The Sun and Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments are both free on the Epic Games Store for the next week until April 16th, after which we’ll be able to get our hands on something that I’m sure a lot of us wouldn’t want to miss, as Just Cause 4 is available for free next week! So definitely keep an eye out for that one.

What do you guys think of the free games on offer this week? Have you played any of them? Which one was your favorite? Let us know!