Final Fantasy is just one of those games that many players will remember from their childhood; whether it was early on in the series like the original Final Fantasy games on the NES or PlayStation, or some of the later entries in the game, almost everyone will remember playing a final fantasy game for the first time. Fortunately, with all the fantastic remakes coming out, one of the most beloved entries in the franchise has been remade in glorious High Definition and updated controls. But unfortunately it is not coming to PC… Or is it?

A day before the Final Fantasy VII Remake was released, PlayStation uploaded a video dedicated to thanking the fans for waiting, and to debut some of the new graphics and updated controls from the Producer, Yoshinori Kitase. But if you look closely, there’s a very interesting disclaimer at the bottom of the video when the gameplay starts...

See that? “Gameplay captured on PC” appears for a short moment when the in-game footage begins to play. Whilst it may not be a surefire sign that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to PC, it does suggest that there is a PC build of the game that exists.

It’s also not exactly surprising, considering that other Final Fantasy titles are available on PC too, but it should at least give some hope for when the Sony exclusivity deal ends next year in April. So we could see the remake coming to us in a year’s time, and judging by the game’s graphical quality, we’ll definitely need that time to upgrade our rigs…

What do you think? Are you excited for a PC version of the FF7 Remake? How demanding do you think it will be for PC systems? Let us know your thoughts!