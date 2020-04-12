BlizzCon 2020 looks to be in trouble, as it could become the latest event to cancel due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. In a post uploaded to BlizzCon’s official website, the Executive Producer of BlizzCon, Saralyn Smith, wrote an update on this year’s event.

“While we’re all hopeful things will look better later in the year, the bottom line is that at this point it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible. The health of our community, employees, and everyone who helps with the show is our top consideration. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it.”

Whilst it’s not necessarily a complete cancellation of the convention, it will be unlikely that the event will take place this year if the pandemic continues and quarantine rules are still imposed. The event is normally held in November so there is a possibility for it to still run, but, as she said, it might be a few months until we know for certain.

Though it does seem as if Blizzard is attempting to identify several different solutions in the event of a cancellation. Much like how Microsoft or Ubisoft will be hosting online events for their announcements, Blizzard could do the same thing. But nevertheless, plans are still going ahead for preparations just in case they won’t have to cancel.

“We do want to mention that prior to the recent events we had been actively working to finalize our plans and in fact are still doing so, despite the workplace changes we’ve now made at Blizzard. That includes considering a range of scenarios and possibilities, not just in terms of the show, but also regarding what the experience would be for you. We know BlizzCon also involves preparation on your part, so we’ll do our best to provide as much clarity as we can, as quickly as we can.”

If the event does end up being cancelled this year, at least an online event would allow us to sit at home and watch the announcements on our mobile devices. Because we all have phones right?

