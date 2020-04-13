Keeping on with the trend of free games galore, both Assassins Creed 2 and Total War: Shogun 2 will be free to keep soon. I don’t know about you, but now my backlog has grown even worse since all these free games have come out, especially after the Epic Games Store keeps dishing out free games every week.

If you somehow haven’t heard of the fabled story of Ezio Auditore Da Firenze from Assassin’s Creed 2, then now might be your chance to see the title that brought the series to fame. It may be more goofy than the recent Assassin’s Creed titles like AC Odyssey or AC Origins, but it birthed a love for the Assassin’s Creed series for many people, and still remains as one of the most talked about entries in the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed 2

“Assassin's Creed II is an epic story of family, vengeance and conspiracy set in the pristine, yet brutal, backdrop of a Renaissance Italy. Ezio befriends Leonardo da Vinci, takes on Florence's most powerful families and ventures throughout the canals of Venice where he learns to become a master assassin.”

Oof, that hits me right in the ol’ nostalgia noggin. Assassin’s Creed 2 will be free to keep from tomorrow (April 14th) until an unspecified date, so be prepared to nab the deal quick in case it’s gone before you know it. In addition, the two follow-ups, Brotherhood and Revelations, will be discounted as well.

Total War: Shogun 2

“In the darkest age of Japan, endless war leaves a country divided. It is the middle of the 16th Century in Feudal Japan. The country, once ruled by a unified government, is now split into many warring clans. Ten legendary warlords strive for supremacy as conspiracies and conflicts wither the empire. Only one will rise above all to win the heart of a nation as the new shogun...The others will die by his sword.”

Have you ever wanted to make your own Akira Kurosawa film? The turn-based strategy RTS, Total War: Shogun 2, will be free to keep on Steam on April 27th until May 1st.

-----------

What do you guys think? Will you be picking up both titles? Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!