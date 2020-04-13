Ever since Half-Life: Alyx was announced, many fans have been concerned over the exclusivity for Virtual Reality. And it’s still a hot topic with many fans and modders trying to tinker with the inner workings as much as possible in order to make the game run without a VR headset. With the rise of mods through unofficial patches and source kits, the debate over whether or not HL: Alyx should have been a VR-exclusive is all the more relevant. But nevertheless, someone has actually somehow managed to hack the game into a non-VR version…

Be warned though, it can be a bit nausea-inducing as the game is essentially mimicking a VR headset, so some controls and movements can be a bit wobbly, so to speak. If you can stomach it, and/or want to know how to implement the mod itself, then check out the video below:

It’s a bit janky, and clunky, and disorientating, but aside from those it’s a pretty nifty hack for getting the game to play without a headset. If you somehow have managed to not be spoiled by the ending, and really really want to play the game without a virtual reality headset, then you could probably make your way through the entire game and see what all the fuss is about.

What's interesting is that it looks like you can control each hand using the mouse, like a very janky version of Surgeon Simulator. But if you ask me, it’s probably better to just watch a video series online like Youtube or wait until there’s some sort of official patch/mod into the new Source engine.

What do you guys think? Will you be downloading the mod? Or will you wait for an official version of the game? And how long do you think that will take? Let us know your thoughts!