With the recent success of the Resident Evil 2 Remake and the Resident Evil 3 Remake, it would be no surprise to hear that Capcom is continuing the trend of remakes with one of their most popular entries in the series, Resident Evil 4. Whether Capcom should actually keep developing remakes or not is a good question, but judging by our most recent Up for Debate regarding Resident Evil Remakes, it seems that the fans want what they want, and right now that’s a remake of Resident Evil 4.

And it seems like Capcom will be delivering on that, as recent rumors suggest that they are in full swing to develop a remake of the beloved title, widely regarded as one of the best titles in the entire Resident Evil franchise. Though since they are rumors, we should all take this info with a big chunk of salt as usual, but at the same time it’s not exactly far-fetched for Capcom to capitalize on it’s recent success.

First of all, Capcom reportedly got a blessing from the original RE4’s Game Director, Shinji Mikami, who will not be leading the project (most likely due to his commitment for GhostWire: Tokyo) but will allegedly give “informal advice” on the game’s direction. The project is supposedly led by the games studio, M-Two, which was founded by Tatsuya Minami, the former head of PlatinumGames.

M-Two has apparently been preparing for the project since 2018, and even helped with some development of the Resident Evil 3 Remake, but with RE4 always in mind as the main project. It can be argued that some elements from the Resident Evil 3 Remake were added in preparation for the RE4 Remake, like the parasite zombies that are eerily familiar to the Plagas enemies in Resident Evil 4.

The project is reportedly slated to come out in 2022, giving the development team plenty of time for polish (as the original Resident Evil 4 was a much larger game than previous titles) and to give fans a nice break from all these remakes before they become sour.

Of course, being a rumor there is no official statement from Capcom as of yet, but if all these rumors are true, including the rumors of Resident Evil 8 coming out next year, then the RE4 Remake will be the fourth Resident Evil game to come out in a consecutive annual release.

What do you think? Are you excited for a remake of Resident Evil 4? What do you think they should improve on in the remake? What would you like to see return and what would you like to never see again? Let us know your thoughts!