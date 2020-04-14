It’s official, Half-Life: Alyx is unofficially being modded now. Whilst the development kit has yet to be released, this apparently hasn’t stopped modders from creating their own custom experiences in-game. When Half-Life 2 was released, the modding community went wild and created some of the most interesting mods out there, hell, even the original Half-Life had countless mods that even eventually spawned stand-alone titles like Counter-Strike.

So, of course there’s going to be mods among the HL: Alyx community, and whilst Valve is busy preparing an official development kit/level editor for Alyx, user Manello1 has created one of the first proper mods for the game: XenThug, turning Half Life Alyx into a wave-based horde mode shooter.

It’s still very early, both in terms of this mod’s development and the modding community for Alyx in general, so expect the usual bare bones maps and modes as everyone slowly figures out what they can and can’t do. Visuals may be barren, mechanics may be clunky, but it’s a good start, and judging by the reaction to this mod, it looks like it will only get better.

Defeat waves of various enemies as you try to survive as long as you can, gathering resources between enemy waves and frantically running away from those goddamn terrifying poison headcrabs.

If you want to go ahead and install the mod, it’s not exactly the same process as Steam Workshop’s subscribe and download, it does require a bit more work, but judging by the guide found in the video’s description it’s not exactly too hard.

What do you think of the mod? Will you be downloading it? What do you think needs to be added/changed? What other types of mods would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts!