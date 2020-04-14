One of the world’s most popular video games is getting a huge overhaul soon, as the Minecraft with RTX Beta arrives in just 2 days with DLSS 2.0 support. Experience the world of Minecraft with realistic lighting effects and physically-based materials with 6 custom made “Creator Worlds” to show off the new tech.

“Mark your calendars, the Minecraft with RTX Beta for Windows 10 launches in just two days, on April 16th, 2020! Minecraft with RTX brings fully path-traced rendering, physically-based materials, and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 to Minecraft, delivering bleeding-edge visual fidelity and realism that can be experienced on all GeForce RTX GPUs.”

Some of the custom maps in Minecraft with RTX are incredible, I wish I could show off everything but it’s best to just have a look yourself. The maps are split between Adventure, Survival and Creative modes to give you various choices in experiencing Minecraft with ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 enabled. Just check out some of the examples below:

If you’re wondering what DLSS actually is, it’s basically a technique used to render fewer pixels in an image and then use AI to reconstruct the image with sharper, higher resolution images, allowing for much faster frame rates (which is pretty much essential for running graphically-demanding tech such as ray tracing). According to Nvidia, DLSS 2.0 can increase performance by up to 1.7x at 1080p, and up to 3x at 4K on Minecraft with RTX.

Nvidia have also recently released detailed instructions for how you can create your own resource packs and textures for Minecraft with RTX, allowing you to experiment with ray tracing technology and how it can affect certain textures/materials.

The Minecraft with RTX Beta begins on April 16th at 10am PT, when Nvidia will also release step-by-step instructions on how to download and play the Beta yourself. From April 15th you can download the game ready driver for optimal performance on launch day.

What do you guys think of Minecraft with RTX? Does it look interesting? Will you be getting the Beta? Let us know!