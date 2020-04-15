Get your spook on as the new reveal trailer for The Dark Pictures: Little Hope has been released, even though I swear we already covered the reveal. Anyway, these past few games, including Man of Medan and Until Dawn, have all been centered around cult horror films, paying homage to some of the classics so to speak, so I’m coining this franchise right now as ‘The Dark Pictureverse’ (I have no idea if someone else has already done this). Check out the new trailer below for a better look at what DP: Little Hope is all about.

“In Little Hope, abandoned and all alone, four college students and their professor are trapped by a mysterious fog in the isolated eponym town. They search desperately for a means of escape whilst visions from the town’s occult-steeped past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these relentlessly-pursuing dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell!”

In case you don’t know what the deal is with these games: you take control of several characters as you try and choose-your-own-adventure-style your way out of the plot of a horror movie. (Mostly) every choice made will have consequences on the resulting story, some characters may live and some may die, and it’s your decisions that influence each outcome.

Much like Man of Medan, Little Hope features 5 protagonists to control; play with friends to see who can keep their character alive, or play alone and see if you can save everyone. As usual, there will also be multiple storylines and endings for you to uncover.

The multiple game modes of the previous Dark Pictures game will be making a return, including Shared Story mode and Movie Night mode, as well as the standard Theatrical Cut and the Curator’s Cut.

DP: Little Hope is the second game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, which aims to provide regular cinematic horror experiences. Whilst each game is apparently unconnected, every entry will feature a new story, setting and cast of characters for you to try and save.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will release this summer 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Are you guys excited for Little Hope? What did you think of the new trailer? What do you think will be the next story afterwards? Did you play Man of Medan? Or Until Dawn? Let us know your thoughts!