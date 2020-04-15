The STALKER series is a beloved, cult RPG franchise set in the desolate wastelands around Chernobyl, Russia. Unfortunately, it hasn’t exactly aged like fine wine, graphically speaking that is. Whilst it definitely isn’t the worst looking game in the series, the STALKER games are in dire need of a remastering… Luckily the aptly named ‘Remaster Studio’ thought the exact same thing.

The studio, run by one guy, focuses on creating remaster mods for games, and previously made a remastered version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl. His aim is to completely overhaul the entire trilogy with updated textures, shaders, post-processing effects etc. Check out the video below for a showcase on the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky Remaster:

It’s pretty impressive the kind of work that has gone into this mod, and honestly it makes Clear Sky look like a relatively modern game, and not one that is actually over 10 years old. So if you’re looking to experience the STALKER games in a new light (hehe), or if the old and dated visuals put you off, then maybe give this mod a try!

The remaster mod isn’t quite available yet, as Remaster Studio gives exclusive access to it’s Patreon supporters first, but it will be publicly available for free in the next few months, along with more updates to the remaster mod like Shadow of Chernobyl

Plus, whilst we’re all waiting for the upcoming sequel at the moment, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, this could be another reason to jump back into the zone and get prepared for the radiated wasteland.

What do you guys think? Do you like the remaster mod? Will you be downloading it? Which STALKER games have you played, if any? Let us know!