You know how Remnant: From the Ashes was touted as a ‘Dark Souls with guns’? Well what if Dark Souls with guns went roguelike? That’s the question that Remnant: From the Ashes is aiming to answer with the new DLC expansion, Swamps of Corsus, that is coming out in just 2 weeks.

The new expansion brings a wealth of new additions, including three new weapons and mods, four side dungeons, new bosses, enemies and more. Plus, as mentioned above, the new roguelike experience “survival mode” will be added, which sees players start with nothing and progressively fight harder enemies for better armor and weapons. Check out the official Survival Mode trailer below:

In the new survival mode, you’ll start your venture with just a pistol, some scrap and a few bots of cloth to at least cover your decency. Travel randomly to different biomes using the corrupted World Stones, searching for loot and rewards as you fight against increasingly difficult enemies and bosses. Those who manage to survive and get far will receive plenty of permanent rewards like new armor and over 50 new armor skins.

The Swamps of Corsus are located in the, surprisingly, Primordial World of Corsus. New story content will be added like quests and events, tough new enemies to put down, plus all new gear will be available to collect like powerful weapons, armor, mods, and traits.

Remnant: From the Ashes - Swamps of Corsus will be available on PC (Steam) on April 28th, with a release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One planned at a later date.

What do you guys think of the new DLC? Are you excited for the Survival Mode? Have you played Remnant: From the Ashes? What did you think? Let us know!