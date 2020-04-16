Gears Tactics is one of those games that you just wouldn’t have even thought about existing, blending the world of Gears of War with the tactical strategy genre of the XCOM games, but from the looks of it this could be a very fun and unique experience. The new launch trailer was recently released with lots of violence, swearing and big, big monsters on the loose. Check out the video below for some of the action.

“Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters.”

Even though it was a pretty good trailer, it’s kind of sad to think that “No Microtransactions” is used as a selling point. Nevertheless it looks to be offering just enough XCOM to appease those fans, whilst also being different enough to attract new players to the turn-based tactical strategy combat, and provide a similar yet unique experience.

Gears Tactics introduces a character-driven story where you play as Gabe Diaz, a defiant soldier who takes on a journey of leadership and survival, rescuing troops and building a team of allies. Customize your squad and equipment, upgrade their skills and collect loot from the battlefield as you prepare to fight challenging enemies.

Gameplay is much more aggressive than typical tactical strategy games, with fast paced turn-based encounters against an unstoppable horde. Massive boss battles will require you to rethink strategies as these enemies tower over you.

There’s a lot going on in Gears Tactics, but right now you can pre-load the game nearly 2 weeks early, which should be plenty of time to download by then.

Gears Tactics is coming to Steam, the Windows Store, and the Xbox Games Pass for PC on April 28th.

What do you guys think of the new trailer? Do you like the XCOM games? Are you excited for Gears Tactics? Are you going to be pre-installing it? Let us know!