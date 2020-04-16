SnowRunner has been really pushing it’s marketing recently, with loads of videos each describing various and specific features of the game. But it seems like Focus Home Interactive has taken a step back now, and has released the “United We Drive” trailer, a much more personal look at the overall story, and the backstory of the driver himself…

It’s clear that the video pays homage to the American trucking culture, but I can’t help but get a Death Stranding vibe off of it with the motifs of connection and unity. There’s a very melodramatic feel to it for sure, but it is nice to hear more of the story behind the driver you play as other than the typical ‘I do it for the money’ reasons in previous and similar games. Check out the trailer below for what I’m talking about:

Am I crazy? Or is that even the same font used in Death Stranding? Either way it is a touching tribute to truck drivers of America and truckers in general, especially the themes of connection and unity which really hit hard in these difficult times.

I do feel bad however because I did laugh when the “starring” segment came up, like it was some sort of sitcom or like an A Team-style show.

In Snowrunner, “your tools are the truck you drive and the preparation you make - bring the right tools, equip the right gear, drive the right vehicle and you can conquer any challenge. Planning ahead is essential, whether you’re going alone or assembling the right team of three friends to take on challenges.”

It features dozens of sandbox missions which can be completed in any order you want, plus you can play solo or with up to three friends in co-op multiplayer.

Snowrunner will launch on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 28th.

What do you think of the trailer? Are you excited for Snowrunner? Did you ever play the previous Mudrunner/Spintires games? Let us know your thoughts!