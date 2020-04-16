It seems that those rumors of a Crysis Remastered are true, as a new leak highlights much about the game’s details, including which platforms it will be coming to and what exactly will be updated/remastered. The leak comes from the site’s metadata which several users discovered before the page was removed, and includes a new splash image of Nomad’s classic suit in the jungles of the Lingshan Islands.

The metadata on the page reads: "From the makers of Far Cry, Hunt: Showdown and CRYENGINE, Crysis offers first person shooter fans the best-looking, evolved, and innovative gameplay, enabling players to adapt in real time to survive. Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch."

This pretty much confirms that a Crysis Remaster is in the works and coming out soon. “Yeah, but can it run on the Nintendo Switch?”, turns out the Crysis Remaster absolutely can, which is quite an achievement if you ask me.

What’s interesting to note here is that the new remaster will be utilizing ray tracing which, considering that it doesn’t specifically state which PlayStation or Xbox it will be launching on, probably means this will be a next-gen title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, since those consoles will be able to use ray tracing graphics.

There also seems to be a teaser trailer that has leaked, but there's no confirmation whether this is official either. If you want to check the video out you can click here.

So now all that’s left is an official announcement from Crytek themselves, as well as a planned release date. But considering how fast this has spread, and the hype that’s built up over the last few teasers, we can expect a proper reveal sometime soon. Whether this has anything to do with the recent job posting at Crytek is unknown.

What do you guys think? Will you be buying the Crysis Remastered edition? Which Crysis games have you played? And, most importantly, will it be able to run Crysis Remastered? Let us know!