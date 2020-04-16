The Minecraft with RTX Beta is finally here, experience the blocky, pixelated world of Minecraft with real-time ray tracing features and physically-based materials. If you’re stuck wondering how you can experience this strange yet beautiful concoction, you’re not alone. So here’s the steps required in order to get the Minecraft with RTX Beta up and running on your computer.

First of all, a couple disclaimers before accessing the Beta: in order to run Minecraft with RTX you will need two things, a ray tracing capable GPU such as a GeForce RTX 2060 or better, and the latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver. Without the latest driver you will not be able to experience the beta as it allows the use of Nvidia DLSS 2.0 which is required to run Minecraft with RTX. You must also have the Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition, as both the Bedrock and Java editions do not support the Minecraft RTX Beta.

So you’ve got a ray tracing capable GPU, and you’ve installed the latest Game Ready Driver, now what? Okay, so let’s go through this step-by-step then: launch/install the Xbox Insider Hub app from the Microsoft Store. It’s completely free and shouldn’t take long to download if you haven’t before.

If you haven’t used the app before, it will prompt you to enroll in the insider program, click the big “join” button to do so. Once you’ve done that you should be on the main screen of the app, click the box icon (the one with the 3 horizontal lines) in the top left corner. This will expand the side panel and allow you to select “Insider Content”.

Once you’ve clicked the Insider Content button, you should be directed to the Insider content screen. The first option available should be the Minecraft for Windows 10 Beta Program, click it and it should take you to the Minecraft for WIndows 10 page. Read the disclaimer carefully before clicking the “join” button at the bottom. It may take a while (it took about 10 minutes for me), but you’ll eventually have joined the Beta.

But it’s not over! Once you’ve joined there should be 2 new options at the bottom: “Manage” and “Show in store”. In order to join the MC RTX Beta you must click “Manage” and a new popup will appear. There should be an option for the Minecraft with RTX Beta, select it and then press “done”. This is always where you should go if you ever want to unenroll from the Beta and revert back to the previous version you were on.

That’s it! Let us know if you run into any issues or if you managed to solve any. Also if you’ve played the Beta already, what do you think? Has ray tracing brought Minecraft into a whole new light? (hur hur) Tell us what your thoughts!