Whilst I may not be a Spongebob fan, I have to admit that THQ Nordic really pulled ahead with the ‘Rehydrated’ subtitle. With all these remakes, remasters and reduxes, I can safely say that rehydrated certainly is a unique way of putting it. Nevertheless, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is now officially available for pre-order and will release this Summer on June 23rd.

“Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

If you couldn’t tell already, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is a remake of the popular game of the same name from 2003. Originally released for PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox and Gamecube, the latest remake brings the spongey adventure to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy, each with their own unique set of skills and abilities to help on your journey. Fight back against Plankton’s evil robotic army and thwart his plans to rule Bikini Bottom forever. Meet many characters and locations from the classic series along your way.

The remake itself brings updated graphics, support for modern resolutions and improved gameplay/controls. It also includes a new multiplayer horde mode for up to two players either online or offline. Finally, the remake brings all-new restored content that was cut from the original game like the Robo Squidward boss fight and much more.

What do you guys think of the Rehydrated version? Are you excited for the remake? What other SpongeBob games would you like to see remade? Let us know!