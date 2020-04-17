World War Z is getting a Game of the Year edition in the next month because, well, I guess someone gave it Game of the Year? It’s almost like games companies can self-proclaim their titles as ‘Game of the Year’ without anything to back it up. Anyway, the new edition comes complete with all the DLC including a new episode to play, weapon and character packs, as well as access to all the free content added to the base game after it originally launched.

“Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have announced World War Z Game of the Year Edition, featuring the best-selling co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film plus all DLC, including a new PvE episode in Marseille. Discover new screenshots from the fortified coasts of the French Riviera!”

The game that’s based on a film that’s based on a book didn’t exactly launch to astounding success, even though it sold 1 million copies in a week after launch and was rated relatively high by critics (it currently has a 70 rating on Metacritic). But since the game was offered for free on the Epic Games Store, it seems that more people have begun to jump on board and give the game another spotlight.

The new episode included in the GOTY Edition is set in the French city of Marseille with its own maps, story and characters. The weapons packs included are the Lobo weapon pack, Biohazard weapon pack, Special Operations Forces weapon pack, Last Aid weapon pack, and an all new upcoming weapon pack. The character packs include The Professionals character skin pack and the War Heroes character skin pack.

The extra content that was released for free before includes the wave-based Horde Mode Z, Xbox One and PC crossplay, new PvE missions and enemies, a weekly challenge mode, extreme six-skulls difficulty setting and more, as well as a new playable class with their own unique skill tree and abilities coming later this year.

World War Z Game of the Year Edition will launch on May 5th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you guys think? Was World War Z Game of the Year worthy? Will you be getting the new GOTY edition? Let us know!