Epic Games have really gone all out with the games they’re offering for free. At this rate that they’re going, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for free and a month before launch, that’s just a guess though. Anyway, as I mentioned in last week’s Epic Games Giveaway, the next big game to release for the low low price of free is the bombastic, explode-em-up, destructathon that is Just Cause 4.

Oh, and I forgot to mention that Just Cause 4 is joined by the charming indie narrative adventure game, Wheels of Aurelia. You can pick up both games for free on the Epic Games Store until April 23rd.

Just Cause 4

“Just Cause 4 sees rogue agent Rico Rodriguez land in Solis to hunt down the truth about his past, at any cost. Jump into an action-packed open-world sandbox experience and cause chaos with a wide selection of weaponry, vehicles and gear!”

The fourth entry in the absolutely bonkers series allows players to essentially surf tornadoes, which is like the most rad thing I have ever heard. It didn’t release to great reviews however, with many touting it as a rushed sequel to the much better Just Cause 3. But the game is free and for those of us who have yet to try and surf deadly tornadoes, now is the perfect time to pick the game up and try it.

Wheels of Aurelia

“Embark on an immersive road trip through the gritty western coast of Italy during the roaring 1970’s. Playing as Lella, a bold, spunky woman, experience the sights and sounds of a tumultuous time in Italy’s history while uncovering events from Lella’s past.”

Wheels of Aurelia has been proven to be quite controversial in it’s gameplay, but the charming indie game tackles hard topics of the 1970’s with casual but entertaining gameplay. It might be hard to track the subtitles and oncoming traffic at the same time, but you’ll get used to it. If you’re looking for some casual relaxation after the absolute craziness of Just Cause 4, this should be a perfect pairing. Oh, and you get to drive some pretty good lookin’ cars from the Italian 70’s, just saying.

---------

So that’s it for this week, next week looks a little bit less crazy (presumably to take a break from releasing a AAA title for completely free). For the King is the only announced game to be available for free next week, who knows what other games they’ll release along with it! But for now, I’m just going to attach 5 rockets to the back of a cow and strap on some balloons. Project Flying Cow… Commence!

What do you think of this week’s free games? Will you be downloading Just Case 4? What about Wheels of Aurelia? Which one will you be playing this weekend? Let us know!