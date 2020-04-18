Age of Wonders: Planetfall is getting infiltrated from the inside in the new Invasions expansion. Control a brand new race of Lizardmen who can disguise themselves as the enemy, ready to deceive and infiltrate their territory. Expanded worlds, unique and formidable challenges, and alternate playstyles are all joining the new faction when the DLC launches next month.

“In the stardust and disunity of the collapsed Star Union, an insidious new race of conquerors has come to lay claim to the galaxy. Deploy and destroy as the merciless Shakarn, a vicious race of conniving lizardmen with holographic disguises ready to deceive, disrupt and disintegrate the last strongholds of human power.”

The largest expansion to Age of Wonders: Planetfall yet, Invasions brings a wealth of new content and a whole new way to play. The base game sees players initially stationed among military factions on a planet, but Invasions switches this up by putting players in charge of the Shakarn faction on their path to total domination.

Another new faction will be introduced in the expansion, the Therians, who are a mysterious race of NPCs that sought to rapidly increase their evolution by combining their DNA with animals. Players will have to be extra careful when it comes to diplomacy with 2 new factions in play.

Not only are there 2 new factions introduced, but 2 brand new campaign maps will be added, in addition to a juggernaut-style game mode which sees players banding together to take on a single player with a large colony on another world. Furthermore, Invasions also introduces all new environmental events to the game, including pirate invasions, superstorms and solar flares. Lastly, the ultimate endgame challenge arrives along with the expansion, that sees the ruthless Voidbringers using trans-dimensional warfare to attain total, universal domination.

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Invasions launches on May 26th for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What do you think of the new expansion? Are you excited for Invasions? Will you be playing as the new faction? Let us know!