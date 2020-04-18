It’s been nearly 16 years since Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was released, and whilst the game is still as enjoyable as ever to play, the graphics haven’t exactly aged very well. If you’ve been following this site for a while you might have come across some videos we share of old games with updated graphics/shaders, oftentimes emulating ray tracing in old games like Need for Speed Underground or Medal of Honor.

Now we have another video to show you, this time with a ‘remastered’ version of GTA San Andreas using several different mods. It genuinely starts to look like a whole new game, and honestly the story is still so good that we need a remaster/remake as soon as possible. Check out the video below, but be warned: it’s a nearly 4 hour playthrough, so I recommend watching the start and then just skipping through it to check out where the mods shine.

San Andreas has never looked so good! Well, I guess in Grand Theft Auto 5 it looks pretty good, but my point is that San Andreas alone needs a remake. I don’t care about updated controls or fixing certain content, just give me San Andreas with modern graphics!

And that goes for Vice City too, both of these games are in dire need of some sort of graphical overhaul. Sure, they’re fine to play right now, and you can even download some mods like this person has, but they can be finicky and introduce some game-breaking bugs, and who wants that?

Maybe I’m just overly excited about seeing one of the best GTA games with better graphics, and maybe I’m over-nostalgic about these games. But considering the level of quality that has gone into some of the recent remakes, I’m sure I’m not the only one who wants to see these great games in a new light.

What do you think of the mods? Does San Andreas look better? Should GTA San Andreas get a remake? Let us know your thoughts!