Paradox Interactive is probably known best for it’s extensive library of strategy games that seem to always come out with new DLC. According to their latest financial report, 2019 was the most successful year in the history of Paradox, mostly due to the continued success of older games and their consistent player base.

Last year, Paradox Interactive didn’t release many new titles in 2019; Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Imperator: Rome, and Stellaris for consoles. But the company still saw a 14% increase in revenue up to SEK 1,289 million, and a 3% increase in pre-tax profit up to SEK 467 million. According to Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud, in the report he states: “2019 was the best year in the history of Paradox, both in terms of revenue and profit.”

Most of this success was due to games where “the base game was released during a previous year”, meaning it mostly came from customers purchasing older titles from sales, and newly released DLC for games that came out in a previous year. It is reported that this accounted for 87% of all revenue for Paradox last year.

Ljungerud mentioned that a large amount of investments in 2019 for Paradox were for “games that we intend to release and see revenues from in the coming years,” so expect more titles from Paradox that will continue to release content consistently after launch. It’s also worth noting that much of this profit came from investments in console gaming, which made up for 15% of their total revenue.

Clearly Paradox has seen the success in releasing fewer games that regularly release more DLC and free content over the years after launch. Which begins to spark the question of whether or not this is good for the consumer. On the one hand you can be almost certain that a game from Paradox Interactive will certainly last you a while to say the least, but then it also means less time and investment into brand new unique IPs.

What do you guys think? Is this good from our perspective? Should games provide more regular content to keep you playing after launch? Or should there be more varied and diverse experiences? I’m not trying to make this seem like a bad thing, I just think it’s interesting to chat about you know? So let’s discuss!