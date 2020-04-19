It’s been over 25 years since we last got a mainline Streets of Rage title, how crazy is that? When Streets of Rage 4 was announced all the way back in 2018 it was well anticipated by longtime fans of the series. Whilst we’ve been anxiously awaiting the news of a release date, we finally have a new trailer and info for when the fourth entry launches.

The announcement comes from a new trailer revealing the release date and the return of Battle Mode: “a legacy experience returning from Streets of Rage 2 and 3. This feud-settling battleground is bound to help rivals recognise who truly is Wood Oak City’s finest alley-clearing ruffian, as well as settle grudges spurred by accidental friendly strikes during multiplayer sessions.” Check out the trailer below:

So, first things first, Streets of Rage 4 will be releasing on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on April 30th which, according to my extensive calculations, is just under 2 weeks away. So we’ll be able to get our hands on the classic brawler much sooner than expected.

Reuniting the characters of Axel, Blaze, and Adam, this new title also introduces some new characters, combat design and a hand-drawn art style. If you miss ye old Streets of Rage games, fear not as the developers recently revealed there will be pixel art variants for character skins and each with their own unique ability respective of the old Streets of Rage titles.

Streets of Rage is back and better than ever, so will you be picking the game up when it arrives on April 30th? Are you excited? Will you be entering the arena in Battle Mode? Let us know!