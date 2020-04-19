We missed this one as the official organizers tweeted this out after the official announcement that Gamescom 2020 will be cancelled, and instead will host an online version for fans and developers. Now their Twitter page has released Gamescom’s official statement regarding the cancellation and the state of the digital version.

Gamescom originally stood its ground as Germany banned major public events up to the end of April, which did not include Gamescom 2020’s August schedule. However, recently Germany extended this ban which has now included the original dates for Gamescom, forcing the organisers to cancel the event and focus on an alternative solution.

“It’s official: unfortunately, Gamescom will under no circumstances take place in Cologne this year,” the statement reads. “However, it is also quite clear to us that, in the face of the corona pandemic, we must stand united. This means that we must all be considerate of each other and reduce the risk of infection.”

“We are, however, already working at full speed on a digital gamescom. It is, after all, the world’s biggest event for games, and that’s what it should be again this year. You already look forward to how we will celebrate the best games and gamescom together with you and millions of gamers worldwide at the end of August, even if it will only be digital and not on location this time.”

Gamescom is one of the biggest gaming conventions to take place every year, especially coming off the back from summer’s E3 convention that was also cancelled this year, so it’s understandable that work on a “digital gamescom” is their main focus right now.

However there is no information yet detailing what this could entail, if it’s just a live stream of demos and announcements, or whether demos will be available for players at home much like Steam’s Game Festival that ran in Spring and will again in Summer this year. However the statement also reads that they will “reveal more about this in the next few weeks.” So expect more information on it soon.

Luckily, all tickets will be refunded to those who paid for them already. It is unclear if this digital version of the event will require a digital ticket to attend/watch though.

What do you guys think? What could a digital gamescom look like? Will you be watching it online if they decide to live stream it? Let us know your thoughts!