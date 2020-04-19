Have you ever played the Serious Sam games and thought: “I wish this was more like DOOM Eternal”? Of course you have! Well now you can turn that dream into a reality with a mod for Serious Sam Fusion that turns the game into a DOOM Eternal-inspired shooter, complete with an over-the-shoulder cannon and shotgun with a grappling hook.

It may not be set on Mars, nor feature the heavy shredding of pure demon Metal by the glorious Mick Gordon, but it includes the silliness and the fluidity of the Serious Sam games. If you’re a fan of old-school first person shooters, especially the Serious Sam and Doom franchises, then this will be a must-have mod for you. Check out the gameplay below:

See? What did I tell you, the over-the-shoulder cannon is faithfully recreated in the Serious Sam universe, plus the UI has changed to simulate DOOM Eternal’s neon HUD, and oh my god that shotgun. Even the enemies have been redesigned to resemble the demons from Eternal more closely.

Unfortunately the mod is not quite finished yet and has not been released, but Steam user LagerJack is working hard to finish the mod. But if you’re looking for new ways to spice up your Serious Sam experience, or maybe get some of that DOOM Eternal flavor, Operation Skyfall for Serious Sam Fusion is one to look out for.

What do you guys think? Do you like the look of the mod? Will you be downloading it when it’s released? Let us know your thoughts!