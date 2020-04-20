Raw Fury, the publishers behind some of the best indie games out there right now, announced a spring sale of their games on multiple platforms, including the excellent heart-pounding survival game, Kingdom. The sale was announced on April 17th, annoyingly, but there’s still 3 days left for some amazing discounts on some great indie games!

“The grass is growing, the sun is making more frequent appearances and flowers are starting to pop into existence. You might be asking yourself why these strange occurrences are happening? If you are, we are happy to announce that Spring is finally here! And just like a newborn lamb springing all over a meadow, we are springing into your life with a very exclusive invite to the Raw Fury Spring Festival!”

Games that are part of the sale include an Early Access version of Atomicrops (only on Epic Games Store), Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Night Call, Mosaic, Whispers of a Machine, Out there: The Alliance, Kingdom: Classic, Kingdom: New Lands, GoNNER, TormentorXPunisher, Uurnog Uurnlimited, and Kathy Rain.

Some of these games have already appeared in some Epic Games Store free giveaways, including GoNNER and TormentorXPunisher, so if you missed those then now’s the time to get them at cheap prices if you want.

The Raw Fury Spring Sale is running from April 17th - 23rd, there are some great discounts available, with some even cheaper or only available on certain distributor platforms.

