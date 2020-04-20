Along with their announcement of a Spring Sale, Raw Fury revealed that there will be a new, free update coming to Kingdom Two Crowns at the end of April. The new update, called Dead Lands, introduces a brand new area and new playable monarchs, as well as bringing the game to mobile platforms.

Kingdom Two Crowns: Dead Lands will see players in “a completely new setting that will change how you rule your Kingdom and overcome the Greed. Taking place in a gloomy mystical world with eerie mounts, building a Kingdom has never been darker!”

In Dead Lands, players will be able to switch between 4 separate monarchs, each with their own unique ability. Players could previously change their mounts, but not specific monarchs. But these new characters aren’t your ordinary run-of-the-mill leaders, instead they are characters directly from the gothic horror action RPG, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Shardbinder Miriam will be available from the start, with 3 additional monarchs to unlock along the way including the demon hunter Zangetsu, the summoner Gebel and the alchemist Alfred. There are no details as of yet revealing what each of their unique abilities are, but they will most likely be invaluable in the fight against the Greed.

Kingdom Two Crowns: Dead Lands launches on April 28th for all platforms, along with a mobile release on IOS and Android devices. The mobile versions will include “special customized co-op modes, tailored touch controls, and support for wireless gamepad controllers (on OS versions with native support).”

What do you think? Does Dead Lands look any good? Are you excited for the free update? Which Monarch are you most interested in?