Be honest, as much as we all know that PC is the quintessential platform for any gaming experience, it is rampant with hackers. This is especially true when it comes to competitive multiplayer games, like Apex Legends or Call of Duty Warzone, as often the reward for being a skilled player can be too enticing for some people and so they turn to purchasing hacks or cheat tools online.

This isn’t exactly news though, as since the dawn of video games and the internet we have had people trying to hack and mod games to their own advantage. The difference now it seems is that it’s affecting crossplay, which is the feature of enabling players across different platforms the ability to play together.

Since it is notoriously harder to install cheats on consoles, although it’s not exactly impossible, many console players have now come across extreme issues of hackers online in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare who stem from playing on PC. In order to combat this, console players are now disabling crossplay to prevent matchmaking with PC players, and thereby reducing the chances of coming across a cheater.

It may not be the worst scenario though, as console players have been limited to playing against others on the same platform for years now. But crossplay brought a lot of interest into the most recent Call of Duty installment and allowed for friends with different platforms the ability to play with each other. Crossplay has also boosted matchmaking times as a larger playerbase meant less time waiting for players to join a lobby.

So without crossplay, Modern Warfare could start to become stagnant, as matchmaking times increase and less players are willing to purchase the game itself. Obviously this will look bad on Infinity Ward, and the clearly significant problem in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer will further detract players from purchasing the game. One thing is for certain though, and that’s the lack of a reporting feature in-game.

Infinity Ward hasn’t exactly been slacking however, as they have already issued 70,000 bans worldwide and are continually developing work on security updates, stating that they have a “zero tolerance for cheaters,” with plans to eventually release an in-game reporting option, much like what Apex Legends has. But until then, it seems that the only solution for console players is to disable crossplay.

What are your thoughts on the issue? How do you feel about crossplay? Have you come across any hackers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Let us know!