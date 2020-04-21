Lego is probably one of the greatest gifts to ever come out of this world, at least I thought so when I was 10 years old. Who am I kidding though, I still do now! The great thing about it was that there were numerous varieties of LEGO to choose from, from Star Wars, to Harry Potter, and even a silly ninja one. But the one that I remember the most of, particularly because there were several movies and video games of it, was Bionicle, and now someone has created a fan-made Bionicle open-world RPG so we can all relive our childhood nostalgia.

Bionicle: Quest for Mata Nui is a completely free fan project that sees players embark on a journey across the legendary island of Mata Nui. Here’s the description for the trailer: “Set during the first year of Bionicle, it follows the story of the Toa on their quest to collect the 6 great masks of power to rid the island of Mata Nui of the evil influence called Makuta.”

Check out those old-school Bionicle models! Gives me shivers just looking at them to be honest. I think I had almost all of them, but for some reason could never find the green one! Anyway, if you were ever a fan of the LEGO Bionicle toys/movies/games, this is a great project to play if you want to go back to your childhood glory days.

As stated in the trailer, this is a large open-world RPG where you can play as all the original Toa characters, with full combat, quests and NPCs. Not only will the game support multiplayer, but it will also be available on Windows and Mac computers.

Unfortunately there is no current release date yet, as the developers want to make sure that the game is “of consistent quality that delivers a more or less complete Bionicle experience,” so don’t expect it anytime soon. But the project is relatively far into development and apparently there is more that has been completed than what's shown in the trailer. There is a Beta planned to be released at some point and the developers “will release more information on that later down the line.”

What do you guys think? Are you excited for the Bionicle fan project? What looks most interesting to you? What would you like to see in an official Bionicle game? Let us know!