Just when we all thought it was dying down, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service loses more titles from big publishers, including Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment. Titles from these publishers will leave the service on Friday, April 24th.

No details have emerged as to why these companies are pulling their games, especially this far down the line after all the controversy before when other big companies like Bethesda or Activision Blizzard pulled their games too. However, according to Nvidia, 30 of the top 40 most played games on Steam are already available on their service, despite the amount of companies that have pulled out already, and Nvidia plans on bringing 1,500 more games available in the future.

Xbox Game Studios have most likely pulled out because of their continued success with the Xbox Game Pass for PC. But big game titles such as Mortal Kombat 11, Hitman 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Batman: Arkham Knight, GRID, F1 2019, Dirt Rally 2.0 and more are just a selection of the games now unavailable due to Warner Bros and codemasters leaving. Other indie titles from Klei Entertainment will be leaving as well, including Don't Starve, Oxygen Not Included, Mark of the Ninja and more.

However, on a more positive note, GeForce Now has seen many other big-name publishers completely support the service such as Ubisoft, Bungie, Bandai Namco, and Epic. Ubisoft themselves have stated a partnership with Nvidia, bringing their biggest titles to the service like the entire Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises including Assassins Creed: Odyssey and Far Cry 5, with more of their biggest titles planned to be coming in the future.

“Ubisoft fully supports NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW with complete access to our PC games from the Ubisoft Store or any supported game stores,” said the senior vice president partnerships at Ubisoft, Chris Early. “We believe it’s a leading-edge service that gives current and new PC players a high-end experience with more choice in how and where they play their favorite games.”

Additionally, Nvidia is working with digital game distributors to allow publishers to tag their games available for streaming on GeForce Now, which will help “bring more games to the library, quicker, as well as provide a more stable catalog.”

What do you think of the service so far? How will this affect Nvidia and GeForce Now? What do you think the service will be like in the future? Let us know your thoughts!