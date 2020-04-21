DOOM’s recent resurgence with the excellent DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal have shown us that the games have not lost their appeal yet, even going as far as including the original Doom games within them to be able to play. Though as influential as the original Doom games were on the video games industry, there has yet to be more modernized versions with updated graphics much like the recent Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake. At least, until now…

A modder known as GameHacKeR recently released a pre-Beta version of his mod, Doom Reborn, which aims to remake the original first 2 Doom games using the id Tech 4 engine. Check out the video below for a quick look at the latest version, pre-Beta 1.65, which you can download right now from ModDB:

This is a pre-Beta build so some of the graphics/controls/UI have not been completely realised yet and will most surely continue to be worked on, but saying that this mod looks to be coming along quite nicely so far. It’s amazing to see these old games reimagined with a more updated engine, even going as far as using updated music based on the original soundtrack.

The id Tech 4 engine was most famously used for Doom 3 back in 2004, but was also used for later games such as Quake 4, Prey (2006), Wolfenstein (2009), and Brink. Whilst there are new models for the enemies in the original games, they seem to be taken from Doom 3, but the maps themselves are almost stripped completely from the first 2 Doom games and faithfully recreated in the id Tech 4 engine.

What do you guys think of the mod? Will you be downloading and playing it? Do we need an official remake of the first 2 Doom games? Let us know!