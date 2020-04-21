The current COVID-19 pandemic has seen lots of delays across the industry already, including the games Wasteland 3 and Everspace 2 delayed as well as numerous game conventions being cancelled like E3 2020 and Gamescom 2020. Now the latest delay comes from Kojima Productions on Twitter, after the temporary closure of Kojima Productions and a transition into a work-from-home environment due to the current ongoing pandemic, the long-awaited PC release of Death Stranding has unfortunately been delayed.

The official post on Twitter reads: “Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support! #keeponkeepingon”

The original release date for Death Stranding on PC was supposed to be June 2nd, so an extra month isn’t actually all that bad considering that Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed by 5 months from its original release date.

The PC version of Death Stranding is coming fully equipped with a brand new photo mode, ultra-wide monitor support, and also support for higher frame rates. All PC players will also receive exclusive bonus content no matter what edition you buy or when, including the official Death Stranding digital soundtrack Expanded Edition (with 10 unreleased bonus tracks) by Ludvig Forssell, selections from ‘The Art of Death Stranding’ (a digital book by Titan Books), Ludens Mask sunglasses (Chiral Gold and Omnireflector), Gold and Silver Power Skeleton, Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton and the Gold and Silver Armour Plate LV2.

Death Stranding is now due to arrive on PC this Summer on July 14th. You can pre-purchase the game now on Steam.

What do you think of the news? Were you excited for the release of Death Stranding on PC? How do you feel about all the recent delays/cancellations? Let us know!