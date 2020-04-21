Amd has officially announced their new 3rd gen Ryzen processors, filling that gap in the 3000 lineup whilst also offering great performance for smaller PC builds if you’re on a budget. Not only that, but the long awaited B550 motherboards have also been revealed, with release dates just on the horizon.

Both CPUs rock 4 cores and 8 threads, with 16MB of L3 Cache and a total TDP of 65W. Even though they are only quad core, they still boast simultaneous multi-threading. The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 has a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a boost clock of 3.9GHz, with only a $99 price tag. The slightly better AMD Ryzen 3 3300X has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz and a boost speed of 4.3GHz, all for only $120.

The low 65W TDP should prove useful for those who are looking at smaller PC builds, and will only require a modest cooling solution. Plus the low price points for the performance you get make these great for budget builds as well. Both processors will be available this year on May 21st.

However, both CPUs come equipped with the PCIe 4.0 interface, which is almost twice as fast as the PCIe 3.0 interface which is used on the upcoming Intel Comet Lake Core-i3 models. Because of this, AMD has also announced the long anticipated B550 motherboards that will feature support for PCIe 4.0 interfaces like on the Ryzen 3000 series processors. These motherboards will also be available this year but on June 16th, a shame that it’s not launching at the same time, but luckily only a month apart.

There is no price listed for the B550 motherboards yet, but since it is only 2 months away now we should expect some sort of announcement soon. But for now, AMD continues to dominate the budget market for PC builds, especially with these new 3rd gen CPUs and B550 motherboards.

There’s no word on whether or not the current COVID-19 pandemic will affect shipping of the new processors and motherboard, but AMD has yet to state anything on the matter. Considering that the releases are so soon now, we wager that there shouldn’t be many issues as AMD surely would have taken this into account.

What do you guys think of the new processors? Are you excited for them? Which one would you go for? And what about the new motherboard? Let us know!