Howdy, partners. Desperados 3, the tactical stealth game set in the ol’ Wild West, has finally got a release date and an updated announcement trailer. From the makers of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Desperados 3 is the sequel to Desperados 2, but is actually a prequel to Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive. Look, it’s confusing, but all the best games/movies are doing it these days, just roll with it okay?

“Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.”

Featuring 5 unique playable characters, each of them equipped with their own specific set of skills, carefully plan and execute your strategy with complete freedom of choice. You can tackle objectives in any way you want, just as long as you get the job done. Want to go guns blazing? Or maybe a more stealthy approach? Spare everyone’s lives or leave none spared, the choice is yours.

Customize your playstyle with varying difficulties and special replay challenges. Showdown mode also allows you to pause the game at any time and react quickly to surprise attacks or ambushes. Finally, visit iconic Wild West scenarios such as frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities and more.

“Play smart if you want to succeed. A good plan can make the difference between survival and finding yourself at the business end of a pistol. Combine your team’s special skills to overcome each tough challenge in your own style.”

Desperados III is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 16th.

What do you guys think? Are you excited for Desperados 3? Which character are you most interested in playing? And how much chewing tobacco are you planning to buy? Let us know!