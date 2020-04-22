When you think of PC gaming, Microsoft Windows is the number 1 contender. Pretty much every PC game ever created runs on Windows OS, Mac is a bit trickier but some games are compatible on MacOS systems. But the kind of black sheep at the moment is Linux, whilst it is certainly a popular operating system, it’s also the one that requires a lot more work and effort to try and get games not native to Linux running in a stable way.

2 years ago Valve released their Proton project, a functionality set within their Steam Play feature, that essentially acted as a modified version of Wine and allowed the compatibility of games on Linux operating systems.

When it comes to gaming on Linux operating systems, if a title isn’t native to Linux then there’s usually some work that needs to be done in order to get the game running. Since it requires a bit more technical work, compatibility is split into tiers: Borked means the game either won’t start or is unplayable, Bronze means that there are often crashes or issues that prevent you from having a comfortable gaming experience, Silver means it runs with minor issues and is generally playable, Gold means it runs perfectly fine after some tweaks, and finally Platinum means it runs perfectly out of the box (no tweaks are necessary).

Since Proton was launched by Valve, nearly 13,000 games have been reported to ProtonDB, which is a fan site dedicated to cataloging games running on Linux using Proton. Of those games, over 6,500 games have been tested and work on Linux systems, that’s half of all games reported! If we look at the charts below from the site, we can see that of the top 1,000 games tested and reported, 21% have been rated as platinum, with 59% rated as Gold or better.

That’s not even including games with native Linux support. Of the top ten games only 3 are totally unplayable, with 1 at Bronze, 1 at Silver, and 5 at Gold. Again, that means that half of the top ten games on Steam require little to no technical effort to get the game running on Linux systems when using Proton.

So Linux gaming could very well be a great option for players in the future. There’s a lot of benefits to using Linux over Windows (aside from the lack of native software and games support), but what’s really holding the OS back is the lack of support for VR, HDR and anti-cheat software that’s used for most multiplayer games. So, sadly multiplayer and VR gaming on Linux are not quite there yet, but the future's looking bright though!

If Linux does manage to go mainstream with better support for gaming, Microsoft could be in some serious trouble, as they have pretty much cornered the market in terms of PC gaming. But Valve seems determined to help get compatibility of games for different operating systems, so if you’re running Linux, maybe give Proton a go and record your results on ProtonDB?

What do you guys think? What does this mean for Linux gaming? Does it have potential? Or does it still have a long way to go? Which operating system do you use? Let us know!