Sometimes games are made into movies, sometimes movies are made into video games, rarely do TV shows ever get made into games and even more rare are when any of the above turn out to be anything close to be regarded as ‘good’. Usually they’re just a cash-grab title designed with little effort to make the most amount of profit from players who are excited about the intellectual property. But there’s a new game coming, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a small tactical stealth game that actually looks to have taken an interesting aspect of the show and turned it into a core game mechanic.

“Set right before the events of the first season, players will join the Shelby family's criminal organisation as they discover a sinister plot to put Tommy out of business. The game taps directly into Tommy's talent for planning complex scenarios in his head, with players forming strategies by taking control of key members of the Shelby family down on the ground.”

So you control the entire Shelby family, concocting incredible strategies and tactics in order to meet your objectives. Manipulate time and each main character and synchronise your actions together in order to get what you need and perfect your outcome.

“There’s a point in the show where Tommy Shelby explains he has no concern for the past, nor the future; all he cares about is a crucial moment he recalls the soldier’s minute,” explains PB: Mastermind’s Game Director, James Marsden. “We designed our game around that idea,”... “The player gets to feel like the smart and sophisticated leader that Tommy is.”

Fans of the show are sure to not be disappointed by the lore in the game, as players get to witness Tommy Shelby’s rise as the true leader of the Peaky Blinders in early 20th century Birmingham.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the show? Does the game look interesting to you either way? Let us know your thoughts!