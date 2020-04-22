The moment is finally upon us, the time when we get to see just exactly how demanding the new Microsoft Flight Simulator really is. Ever since we got that first glimpse and subsequent updates later, it has completely blown us away in terms of graphics and features. Somehow this obscure little game about flying has turned into one of 2020’s most anticipated games.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team has really gone out of their way to give us some in-depth system requirements. Instead of getting the standard 2 types of specs, Minimum and Recommended, we also have an added ‘Ideal’ specs, because games these days are complicated as hell. Plus the developers added minimum, recommended and ideal bandwidth numbers, aww thanks.

Before we continue, it is worth noting that the developers haven’t clarified yet what performance we’d expect from each specification. So we’re going to take a bit of a guess here and say that Ideal specs are 1080p at 60fps with Ultra graphics, Recommended is 1080p at 60fps with Low graphics, and Minimum is 1080p at 30fps with Low graphics. Let us know if you have a better idea for what they could be! Now, let’s get into it:

Microsoft Flight Simulator Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200

Intel i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU RAM: 2GB

2GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 770 or Radeon RX 570

Nvidia GTX 770 or Radeon RX 570 HDD: 150GB

150GB Bandwidth: 5Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1500X

Intel i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1500X RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU RAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590

Nvidia GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590 HDD: 150GB

150GB Bandwidth: 20Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator Ideal System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel i7-9800X or Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X

Intel i7-9800X or Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X RAM: 32GB

32GB GPU RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 or Radeon VII

Nvidia RTX 2080 or Radeon VII HDD: 150GB

150GB Bandwidth: 50 Mbps

So looking at these specifications it’s clear that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will be pretty demanding. The minimum specs call for a GTX 770 or Radeon RX 570, which is not super high, but considering the ideal specs ask for an RTX 2080 or Radeon VII we can guess those minimum specs will be for running the game at 30fps on Low graphics when set to 1080p. On the flip side the ideal specs could maybe be asking for ideal 1440p gaming, or 120fps instead.

But what’s maybe most notable is that the ideal specs ask for 32GB of Ram, joining the rather small club of games that recommend that high of memory. Additionally, the storage size asks for 150GB of space, that’s pretty hefty for a game like this when considering that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare alone asked for 175GB of storage space.

All in all, MS Flight Simulator looks like a really stunning game and the specs seem to prove it. The ambitious title sees a lot of graphical upgrades from previous installments and sure to be pretty taxing on any system. Hopefully the developers will release a statement soon regarding what these specifications are going to achieve in terms of performance. But for now, we can only guess.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Microsoft Flight Simulator System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Microsoft Flight Simulator GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Microsoft Flight Simulator Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.